Bigg Boss 17: Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta confirmed in Salman Khan-hosted show? Know here

Shailesh Lodha played the titular role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years.

Shailesh Lodha, popularly known as Taarak Mehta, is reportedly confirmed as a contestant in the upcoming 17th season of Bigg Boss. The report of his confirmed participation was shared by an Instagram page named bigboss_17_updates. However, neither the makers of the reality show nor the actor have confirmed this so far. Several lists of possible contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are already doing rounds on the internet but the name of Shailesh Lodha is certainly an important one to look out for.

Check out the post:

In the post, no further information is mentioned regarding Shailesh's confirmed participation in BB17.

Shailesh Lodha's departure from TMKOC

The actor played the titular character on the show since its inception in 2008. After 14 years, Shailesh left the show in 2022, and during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he opened up and talked about the reason for this decision. "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota" (There must be some reason, people are not unfaithful without reason).''

"Indians are quite emotional so we get attached to everything, there is no doubt about that. I am an emotional person. I am a sentimental fool. Attachment is natural. And if you do anything for 14 years, it will happen,'' he added.

Shailesh even filed a lawsuit against the makers of TMKOC over pending dues and recently got it settled in court.

Speaking of the show, several actors have left TMKOC in the last few years including Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, and most recently Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

About Bigg Boss 17

The upcoming season of the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, is expected to commence in September-October. Fans are super-excited to know the contestants of the next season and eagerly waiting for the show to start. However, several potential contestant names are doing rounds online including Sachin Meena, Seema Haider, Munawar Faruqui, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Sourav Joshi, and Anurag Dobhal, among others.

