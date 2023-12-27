Salman Khan waves at sea of fans gathered outside Galaxy on his 58th birthday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan waves at his fans

There's no denying that Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in India. From Biwi Ho Toh Aisi to Tiger 3, the superstar has captivated generations with his performances and rizz. On December 27, 2023, Khan turned a year older and celebrated his 58th birthday. Following a birthday bash at midnight, the actor waved at a sea of fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment later in the evening.

In the viral video, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a grey T-shirt and his lucky Firoza bracelet flashed as he waved at his fans. The actor's father Salim Khan accompanied him to his balcony.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video took over the internet, Khan's fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. One fan wrote, "That's what you call a real stardom and the real emperor. The king and Greatest Of All Time Mahanayak Salman Khan." Another fan wrote, "Wow he is such an amazing human being...not just a superstar but a generous soul."

"People just love him for what he is, a simple human being with no pretentiousness at all," yet another fan commented.

On the other hand, Salman Khan hosted a lit birthday bash, which had several stars in its presence including Neha Dhupia to Bobby Deol. The Animal star also dedicated a post for the star on his Gram. Sharing photos from the celebrations, Deol wrote, "Mamu I love you."

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia also posed with Khan and dropped a string of photos. She captioned the post as, "Ok that escalated fast … from date night with husband to a birthday bash for the books !!!! Happy birthday to the coolest @beingsalmankhan."

See here:

Salman Khan recently appeared opposite Katrina Kaif in YRF Spy Universe's fifth instalment, Tiger 3.

