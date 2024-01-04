Did you know Imran Khan arrived at sister Ira Khan's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Imran Khan arrived at Ira Khan's wedding with his GF

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They had a court marriage on January 3, 2024. Their wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media. The newlywed had an intimate wedding in which only family members and some special friends attended. Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington.

Lekha has shared many photos with Imran on social media. In which the rumoured couple is seen posing together. Lekha has made and shared a collage of 6 photos. In the photo, both are seen giving candid poses. Talking about Lekha's look, she wore a maroon and golden-coloured lehenga. She completed her look with a matha patti and a golden necklace, while Imran wore a black tuxedo. Many people including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Mithila Palkar, and Prajakta Koli attended Ayra and Nupur's wedding.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington

Let us tell you that there have been reports of Imran Khan and Lekha Washington dating each other since last year when the paparazzi spotted both of them together outside a restaurant. Let us tell you that Lekha has worked with Imran in the film Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandhola. Imran has also not done many films after that. However, the actor promised his fans to make a comeback in 2024.

For the unversed, Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik. Both of them got married in the year 2011. They also have a daughter. The news of the separation of Imran and Avantika started in 2019. However, neither of them has confirmed the news of separation. If reports are to be believed, both have been living apart for the last three years.

