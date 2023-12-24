'Maaf karo mujhe': Sandeep Reddy Vanga APOLOGISES to Parineeti Chopra for firing her from Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sandeep Reddy Vanga apologised to Parineeti Chopra

Weeks after its release, Animal remains to be the talk of the town. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is getting mixed reactions from both cinema buffs and critics, however, the film has shattered multiple records at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as male and female lead respectively, it hit the silver screen on December 1. But, do you know Vanga's first choice for Geethanjali in Animal was Parineeti Chopra and not Mandanna?

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed the reason behind firing Chopra from Animal. Speaking to Komal Nahta, he shared that he couldn't feel Geethanjali in Chopra and did not like her look test, which made the actor upset. "Actually, galti mera hi hai. I said, ‘Ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe’. I signed her one and a half years before the shoot and for some reason, I didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Kuch kuch characters kuch kuch logo ko set nahi hota hai," Vanga said.

Talking about auditioning actors for roles, Vanga said he doesn't believe in auditions but instincts. He further revealed that Chopra was his first choice as Preeti for Kabir Singh. "Main kabhi audition main believe nahi karta. I go with my instinct only. That I know. From day one I have liked her acting and I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir Singh but hua nahi uss time. That’s long due. I always wanted to work with her. I told her and she also knows that. I told her, ‘Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I’m taking this decision and going ahead with another artist.’ She felt bad but she understood why I was saying that," he added.

