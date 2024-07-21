'I am still called a cheater...' Ranbir Kapoor opens up about dating Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

After almost a decade, Ranbir Kapoor will be featured in an informal interview. The actor has mostly given interviews during the movie promotions or at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. But very rarely does this credible actor agree to do interviews that have more to do with him and less with the films. The last time that happened in Ranbir's case was seven years ago in an AIB podcast. And now it seems like the actor has finally agreed to repeat the same with People by WTF: Nikhil Kamath.

What did Ranbir say about DP and Katrina?

The trailer of People by WTF: Nikhil Kamath episode 2 featuring Ranbir Kapoor was released and ever since people have had a hard time keeping their calm. How eagerly are YouTube users waiting for the full episode, but a statement by Ranbir from the trailer is enough to garner attention. In this bit of the trailer, Ranbir is seen talking about the dating two successful actress. No points for guessing, it's Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. "And of course, I have dated two successful actresses and just somehow became my identity. That I am a cassanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life or I still am," said RK.

This statement from the actor has got people hooked for the full episode and more revelations. It's no breaking news by now that Ranbir Kapoor's name is linked with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Shruti Haasan. But the Rockstar actor never confirmed before which of these actresses he actually dated. But now finally, RK agreed to two of the names here.

Ranbir Kapoor's love life

RK's name may have been linked with several actresses but the prominent ones were Deepika and Katrina Kaif. Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone. Their love story started during the shooting of the 2008 film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'. Deepika also got a tattoo of Ranbir's name on her neck. But their relationship could last only three years and they broke up in 2010. In an interview, Deepika herself had accused Ranbir of cheating on her, giving the reason for the breakup. After Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor dated Katrina Kaif. Both were in a relationship for 6 years. But in 2016, they parted ways. Later he accepted his relationship with Alia in 2020. The couple got married in 2022. Both have a daughter named Raha Kapoor.

It is significant to note that now Deepika Padukone is married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and is expecting her first child in September. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is married to Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

