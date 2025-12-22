PM Modi hails BJP-MGP victory in Zilla Panchayat Elections: 'Goa stands with good governance' Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday secured a sweeping victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025, winning 30 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 50-member body.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 22) hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) strong performance in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, calling it a clear endorsement of "good governance and progressive politics".

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 30 seats in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, while its alliance partner, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), won two seats.

Goa stands with good governance: PM Modi

In a post on X, the Prime Minister thanked the people of Goa for extending decisive support to the BJP–MGP (NDA) alliance. "Goa stands with good governance. Goa stands with progressive politics. I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP–MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections," he said.

PM Modi added that the mandate would energise the NDA's efforts towards Goa's development and reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state. He also praised party workers for their grassroots efforts, saying the dedication of NDA karyakartas played a key role in securing the victory.

"This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa’s growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state," he sadi, while commending BJP workers for their commendable work on the ground.

Thank you Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked voters for reposing their faith in the BJP, calling the party's performance in the Zilla Panchayat polls a resounding endorsement of its governance. He congratulated all newly elected members of the BJP–MGP (NDA) alliance, saying the decisive mandate reflects public confidence in the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an X post, Goa CM, "BJP No. 1 in Goa! Thank you, Goa, for placing your trust in the BJP and blessing us with a thumping victory! Heartiest congratulations to all the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members of the BJP–MGP (NDA) Alliance. This strong mandate reflects the people’s faith in the Double Engine Sarkar, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the guidance of BJP4 national president JP Nadda and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, along with our shared commitment to grassroots empowerment and people-centric governance."

"I also commend our dedicated karyakartas, led by BJP Goa president Damu Naik, for their tireless efforts to take our vision to the very last mile. I am confident the BJP-led Alliance will accelerate all-round development, strengthen transparent and accountable governance, and work towards a Viksit Goa and Viksit Bharat," he added.

He praised BJP workers, led by state unit president Damu Naik, for their sustained efforts to take the party’s vision to every corner of Goa.

BJP sweeps Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday (December 22), registered a massive victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025, winning 30 seats and emerging as the single largest party in the 50-member body. Results for all 50 seats have been declared.

Out of 50 seats, the BJP bagged 30 seats, the Congress secured eight seats, while independents won five. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) bagged two seats, and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) won one seat each. The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the MGP, while the Congress fought the polls in alliance with the GFP.

These elections are considered politically significant, as they are seen as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the next assembly elections, likely to be held in 2027. The BJP has been in power in Goa since 2012.

BJP candidates registered victories in several key constituencies, including Siolim, Taleigao, Latambarcem, Honda, Socorro, Querim, Karapur-Sarvan, Curti, Sanvordem, Nagargao, Barcem, Sancoale, Usgao-Ganjem, Dharbandora, and Xeldem, among others. The Congress won seats in Calangute, Curtorim, Navelim, Nuvem, Aldona, Davorlim, Guirdolim, and Cola. Independents also made a notable impact, with candidates such as Radhika Paleykar from Arambol and Sunil Jalmi from Betqui-Candola securing victories.

