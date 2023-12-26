Manoj Bajpayee says neither he nor his daughter liked Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Manoj Bajpayee shares his review of The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023. Based on the comic of the same name, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Vendang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot. Amidst the buzz around the film, Manoj Bajpayee recently shared his thoughts on the film.

Speaking at a roundtable interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that neither he nor his daughter liked The Archies. "My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, ‘I am not liking it’. She was like, ‘Okay’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it," Bajpayee said.

The actor continued and said he asked his daughter Ava to converse in Hindi. Replying to his father, Ava asked the actor to not disturb her while watching the film. "She said, ‘You are not giving family time, papa.’ Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return," Bajpayee added.

For those who have not watched The Archies yet, the musical film is based on a fictional city Riverdale, and marks the debut of all the seven stars. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Joram. He also won hearts this year with his performances in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Gulmohar.

