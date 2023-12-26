12th Fail OTT release: When and where to watch Vikrant Massey's film for FREE?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail OTT release date is out

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail movie, which is among the superhit films of the year 2023, is now ready for release on OTT. 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won the hearts of both critics and audiences and the film also made huge money at the box office. After the tremendous success on the big screen, now the makers are going to release this film on OTT. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas will also soon be released on OTT. The film was not able to do wonders at the box office but it will be interesting to see if it can impress the OTT audience.

12th Fail will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

Vikrant Massey's film will be streaming on Disney+Hostar. The OTT platform announced the premiere of this film, which is December 29. Disney Plus Hotstar shared the trailer of the film on its Instagram and wrote in its caption, 'If any film is a must watch before the start of 2024, it is 12th Fail, whose streaming will start from December 29.'

It is noteworthy that 12th Fail, released in October, is the film adaptation of the Hindi novel of the same name released in 2019. This book has been written by Anurag Pathak and is based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar have played the lead roles in this film. Apart from them, Anant V Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee are also in important roles. This film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also highly appreciated by the critics. After two months after its release, the film is now ready for release on OTT.

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas will release on Zee5

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is going to be released soon on the OTT platform. Ranaut played the role of an Air Force pilot in Sarvesh Mewada's directorial. You can now watch it on OTT platform Zee5 on January 5. After 'Tejas', Kangana Ranaut is now going to be seen in Indira Gandhi's biopic titled, Emergency. His film may be released next year in 2024.

