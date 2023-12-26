'Evict them': Bigg Boss 17 fans furious as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain get intimate on camera

Follow us on Image Source : WEB A video is viral wherein the couple can be seen getting cosy on camera

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hogging headlines yet again for their stints in Bigg Boss 17. A video is doing rounds on the internet that has irked fans, who are now demanding the makers to evict them. The celebrity couple was captured getting cosy under the blanket inside the house.



For those who are late to the story, earlier this week, Vicky Jain seemingly attempted to slap his wife Ankita Lokhande. Now, the new viral video of them getting intimate has left their fans confused. While a section of fans supported the couple, others slammed them for breaking the house rules. One user wrote, "hahah they are breaking rules of biggboss show." Another user wrote, "Have some shame. Circulating such things just for likes is shame @BiggBoss_Tak. Everyone can see it's just a cuddle she always sleeps cuddling. She even said in interview once that's she never sleeps in her side she always goes and cuddle."

"They ve broken the rule !Evict them," the third user wrote.

Watch the viral video:

Did Vicky Jain slap Ankita Lokhande?

Last week, a clip went viral wherein Jain was seen infuriated by the actor's interface during his conversation with Abhishek Kumar. Jain got up from the bed and seemingly attempted to slap his wife. However, a section of Bigg Boss 17 audience believes that he is moving the blanket.

Watch here:

Meanwhile, the TV star once again remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and confessed that Rajput's intimate scenes in his films affected him. She further revealed that the late actor had booked an entire theatre to watch Shuddh Desi Romance with her. "He had booked an entire hall. He knew that I would get miffed. I saw it and my nails were like this. The entire movie got over and I went back and cried a lot," she said.

