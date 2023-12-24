Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya at Umang 2023 | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan performs at Umang 2023

Mumbai lit up on Saturday night with its annual police event, Umang 2023. From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan, Bollywood A-listers graced the show with their presence. In this episode, SRK set the stage on fire with his performance on Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Several videos of Shah Rukh Khan's performance are doing rounds on the internet. The superstar sported a white shirt, black blazer, and pants. In one of the videos, he could be seen reciting his dialogues from Jawan.

Watch the viral videos here:

Soon after the video took over the internet, SRK's fans couldn't help but simp over them. Fans flooded social media with their reactions and hailed the actor's charisma. One user wrote, "Ye tv pe aayega kya because bohat saal ho gaye SRK ko award show me dekhe huye ?" Another user wrote, "Super beautiful." Yet another user wrote, "Ufff. After a long time."

Celebrities who attended Umag 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is winning hearts and is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and hit the silver screen on December 21.

