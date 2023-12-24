THIS actor becomes first Bollywood star to be followed by Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's Dunki is running in cinemas.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent releases Sam Bahadur and Dunki, received another good news to celebrate. On Sunday, a news surfaced on the internet which says that Vicky Kaushal has become the first and only Bollywood actor to be followed by social media giant, Instagram. Later, paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a post on Instagram mentioning the news along with a picture of the actor.

The most followed Instagram account on the platform is of Instagram itself, which has over 665 million followers. But the page follows just 81 accounts in return and one of them is now of Vicky Kaushal. This can be looked at as a big thing and Vicky must be feeling absolutely on top of the world.

Netizens reaction

Soon after Viral Bhayani shared the news on Instagram, netizens were quick enough to share their views on the same. One user wrote, ''actors nowadays. No bad or average performance from him in any movie thus far. Movie could be so so, but his acting is bang on all the time.'' Another one wrote, ''Huge indeed! I fail to understand the craze and realtion behind number of followers and success , but I am happy for Vicky nevertheless.''

A third user commented, ''He deseve more than this his script choice selection is excellent in 2023 he is content oriented star and 1 more point he also have katrina.''

On the work front

2023 has been one of the best years in Vicky's career, as most of his films performed well at the box office. His latest release and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is also doing wonders at the box office. In his previous project, Sam Bahadur, he played the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, which also garnered applause from the audience as well as from the film critics.

He will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Triptii Dimri and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in February next year.

