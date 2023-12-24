Bonda Mani, popular Tamil actor and comedian, dies of kidney-related illness at 60

Follow us on Image Source : X Bonda Mani was a popular name in Tamil film industry.

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Bonda Mani passed away at the age of 60 due to a kidney-related illness. According to media reports, Bonda was suffering from kidney related problems for a long time, after which he was undergoing treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai. But despite all the efforts of the doctors, his life could not be saved and he passed away.

What really happened to him?

According to the report, both of the actor's kidneys were damaged and Bonda Mani has been undergoing treatment since 2022. Seeing his critical condition, actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi also came forward to help. Both of them had given financial help of Rs 1 lakh each. According to reports, on Saturday evening, he suddenly fainted at his residence in Chennai. After this, he was rushed to the government hospital in Chromepet but was declared dead.

Bonda Mani is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Currently, his mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Pozhichalur. His last rites will take place on December 24 at around 5 pm at a crematorium in Chrompet.

Also Read: When Rajat Sharma asked Anil Kapoor why he's so 'self-obsessed' with himself | Birthday Special

Bonda Mani's career

Born in Sri Lanka, Bonda Mani's real name was Kedhiswaran. He made his acting debut with the film Pavunnu Pavunuthan released in 1991. Bonda was a famous comedian in the Tamil film industry. At the age of 60, Bonda Mani acted in countless Tamil films with leading actors. Apart from acting, he was also associated with the state politics.

Latest Entertainment News