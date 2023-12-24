When Rajat Sharma asked Anil Kapoor why he's so 'self-obsessed' with himself | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anil Kapoor turned 67 today.

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 67th birthday today, December 24. On the special occasion, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma took to his social media accounts to wish the Ram Lakhan star and also shared a video of him as a guest on Aap Ki Adalat. The small clip from the six-year-old episode features the actor talking about his love for himself and his habit of watching himself in the mirror.

The video begins with the India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma asking Anil Kapoor about the way he looks himself in a mirror as if he is so 'self-obsessed'.

In reply, the actor said, ''Mere Khyaal se, I think duniya main koi esa kalakaar nahi hoga, jo apna fan nahi hoga, self obsessed nahi hoga, mujhe lagta hai sab hai. Mera difference yehi hai, alag yehi baat hai ki main transparant hoon. Main honest hoon. Main sach bolta hoon. Baaki log shayad sach nahi bolte (I think there no artist in the world, who is not a fan of himself, I think everyone is. The only difference in me is I'm transparent. I'm honest. I speak the truth. Others may not speak it.).''

Watch the post:

''Magar, ek baat kahunga main, abhi main kabhi kabhi aaine main dekhta hoon, toh, logo ka manoranjan bhi karna chahta hoon main. Jaise ki mera make up artist hai jo Deepak, woh 35 saal se mere sath hai. Jab main bolta hoon yr confidence dena, apne aap ko sheeshe main dekhta hoon. Koi tareef kare ya na kare, main jarur bolta hoon 'kya lag raha hun yar, kya alag raha hoon' But, I would say that when I look into a mirror, I've to entertain people also, and when I ask my make-up artist Deepak, who has been with me for 35 years, to elevate my confidence, If no one praises my looks, I myself do it and say 'kya lag raha hun yar, kya alag raha hoon'),'' he added.

In the caption, India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma wrote, ''Happy birthday to my friend Anil Kapoor. Anil's fitness, passion to work in drowning, and a desire to do something new every time makes them different from others. May God give Anil a long life.''

Watch the full episode here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next feature in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which will release in January next year.

Latest Entertainment News