Nazar Teri Toofan out now: Merry Christmas' 2nd song peaks with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's romance

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film Merry Christmas is all set to release on January 12. The trailer and title track of the film had already been released which added to the excitement of the film. Now the second song from Merry Christmas 'Nazar Teri Toofan' has been released. The onscreen romance of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Thalapathy is visible in the song. Fans are liking their chemistry a lot and the comment section is filled with heart emoticons.

Nazar Teri Toofan is making waves with its soulful melody and excellent lyrics. Composed by famous music director Pritam Chakraborty, this song is a beautiful mixture of traditional and contemporary music. Pritam's signature touch is visible in the composition, which is a wonderful experience for music lovers. Papon has sung this song very beautifully. Nazar Teri Toofan is written by lyricist Varun Grover.

Watch the song here:

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is made under the direction of Shriram Raghavan. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in lead roles in the film. The on-screen chemistry of both is increasing the excitement of the fans about the film. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte will also be seen playing important roles in the film.

Merry Christmas is based on the meeting of two strangers on Christmas evening. A night of wild romance turns into a nightmare and then the real beginning of the story begins. Director Shriram Raghavan has a legacy of interesting thrillers, be it Andhadhun, Badlapur or Agent Vinod, Raghavan has always blown away his audience. Hence, the audience to eager to witness his magic once again in Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The film will release on January 12 in theatres.