SHOCKING: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain actor Neha Pendse's house robbed, servant arrested

A piece of big news has come to the fore about TV's Gauri Ma'am i.e. actress Neha Pendse. There has been a theft at the actress's house. According to reports, jewelry worth Rs 6 lakh has gone missing from Neha's Mumbai house. After this, a complaint was lodged by the driver of Neha's husband Shardul Singh Beas. Now this news has been confirmed by the actress herself. Recently, while talking on Zoom, Neha Pendse said that she is not comfortable talking on this matter. "I don't even know how this news got leaked. But yes, all these things are true. There has been a theft at my house," said the actor.

What happened at Neha Pendse's house?

The theft took place on December 28th. According to the report lodged with the police, a diamond ring and a diamond bracelet of her husband are missing from Neha. "When he usually comes home, he takes it off and gives it to his servant Sumit and he keeps it in the cupboard. A few days ago, when Shardul was going out of the house, he did not find his jewelry in the cupboard. After which all the servants of the house were questioned about it, but no information was received from anyone," revealed a source close to the actor.

The actress's driver lodged a report

Sumit was out of the house when the servants were being interrogated. When she was called and asked about the jewelry, she said that she had kept all the jewelry in the cupboard itself. But when the jewelry was not found in the house after a lot of searching, Shardul asked his driver to complain to the police. The police immediately investigated the matter. They have arrested a servant named Sumik.