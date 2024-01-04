Ram Dhun song from Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon' is out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A still from Ram Dhun song

After Desh Pehle, the makers of 'Main Atal Hoon' released yet another soulful song, Ram Dhun on Thursday. Crooned, penned, and composed by Kailash Kher, the song will evoke a sense of devotion in cinema buffs. Ram Dhun was released at a grand event in Delhi.

The video features Kailash Kher singing Ram Dhun as montages of Pankaj Tripathi as the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appear simultaneously.

Watch the Ram Dhun video here:

Helmed and co-written by Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' has been bankrolled by Bhanudhal Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. Besides Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film also stars Benedict Garrett and Madhu Singh in other key roles. It will hit the silver screen on January 19, 2024.

The biopic drama will trace the life of late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contributions to the country.

Earlier, in an interview, Pankaj Tripathi had opened up about playing the role and said, "More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honoured to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

Speaking of the actor's acting career, he was last seen in ZEE5's 'Kadak Singh'. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi, and Jaya Ahsan in important roles. Before 'Kadak Singh', Pankaj Tripathi won rave reviews for 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.

