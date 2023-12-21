Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi brings Atal Bihari Vajpayee to life on silver screen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Main Atal Hoon will be released in cinemas on January 19 next year.

Main Atal Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role, is one of the most-awaited flicks of the actor. The makers of the film unveiled its trailer on Wednesday, showcasing a glimpse into the life of India's former Prime Minister.

As per the trailer, Main Atal Hoon will bring the journey of Atal Bihar Vajpayee from the teenage age, his formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to his political career as PM of India. The three-minute-and-thirty-seven seconds' long trailer also showcases his leadership, courageous attitude during the Kargil War with Pakistan in 1999, and how he dealt with the situation when India's neighbouring country was continuously.

Watch the trailer:

More deets about the film

Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva. It revolves around the life and political career of India’s beloved BJP leader and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman. "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle, and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi said while talking about the film.

Apart from this, Tripathi is also working on Anurag Basu's next Metro In Dino. The film features an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

