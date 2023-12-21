As Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki releases, fans celebrate with dhol, fireworks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki will face clash from Prabhas' Salaar on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is finally out in cinemas. After Jawan, fans of SRK were eagerly waiting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial and several videos and pictures that have surfaced online are clearly showcasing the craze around the film. Dunki is Shah Rukh's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan, which went on to become massive blockbusters. Fans and many trade analysts are predicting the same fate for Dunki. Now that first shows of the film are half complete fans of the star are flooding the social media with their reviews and celebrations.

Check out some of the exclusive videos of fans celebrating the Dunki Day:

Fans review Dunki

Several fans have already started reviewing the film and shared it on their social media accounts. One user wrote, ''1st half done. #Dunki is an emotional roller coaster. You laugh & cry at the same time. #Vickykaushal will be remembered and yes ‘Hardy namuna nahin hain'.''

Calling Dunki Shah Rukh Khan's 'best film', another user wrote, ''#RajKumarHirani's storytelling finesse, coupled with the dedication to historical accuracy, elevates #Dunki to a timeless masterpiece that cements its place among the finest films ever made.Best film of #ShahRukhKhan.''

More deets about Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

