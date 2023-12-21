Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Dunki Release and Review Live Updates: SRK fans celebrate inside theatres, call it 'masterpiece'

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited and third release of the year, Dunki, is finally released in theatres. If you are also super-excited for Dunki's release, stay tuned to this space for all the live updates related to the film.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 8:18 IST
Dunki review
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited and third release of the year, Dunki, is finally released in theatres. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release and now the wait is finally over. SRK made his return to the big screens in January with Pathaan and what a return it was. The film went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood flicks ever. His second release, Jawan, performed even better and is currently the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Now, several trade analysts are predicting same fate for Dunki, which is directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles. If you are also super-excited for Dunki's release, stay tuned to this space for all the live updates related to the film. 

 

  • Dec 21, 2023 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Something is very surprising': SRK's Dunki's complete review OUT

    A few First Day First Shows are complete and fans have given their verdict on Dunki. One X user reviewed both halves of the film and also mentioned that there is a 'surprising' element in the film.

  • Dec 21, 2023 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Craze for a drama movie is insane': SRK fans celebrate inside theatres

    Several pictures and videos of fans celebrating inside theatres have surfaced on social media. In one of the viral videos, fans can be seen grooving to Lutt Putt Gaya song inside a theatre. 

  • Dec 21, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Emotional roller coaster': Fan reviews first half of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

    Now that many morning shows are half complete, fans started reviewing their take on the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. One X user wrote, ''Dunki is an emotional roller coaster. You laugh & cry at the same time.''

  • Dec 21, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    SRK's fans in Delhi all set for First Day First Show

    An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a series of pictures featuring fans' excitement for the first show in the national capital. 

     

  • Dec 21, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Masterpiece': Fans review Shah Rukh Khan's 'best film'

    Since New Zealand is ahead of India in time zone, the First Day First Show of Dunki started much before than our country. Fans have been flooding the social media with their reviews for the film and one of them termed it Shah Rukh Khan's 'best film' ever. 

  • Dec 21, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Fans celebrate First Day First Show of Dunki in New Zealand | WATCH

    Calling director Rajkumar Hirani's career-best film, several fans celebrate Dunki's First Day first Show in New Zealand during 'freezing' winter morning. 

  • Dec 21, 2023 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Greatest movie of the decade': Fan gives FIRST review of Dunki

    Amidst all the buzz over its advance booking, Dunki becomes SRK's first film to screen at 5:55 am at the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. First reviews for the film have already started flooding the social media. One user wrote, ''Movie will shock you from inside.''

