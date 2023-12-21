Dunki Release and Review Live Updates: SRK fans celebrate inside theatres, call it 'masterpiece'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited and third release of the year, Dunki, is finally released in theatres. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release and now the wait is finally over. SRK made his return to the big screens in January with Pathaan and what a return it was. The film went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood flicks ever. His second release, Jawan, performed even better and is currently the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Now, several trade analysts are predicting same fate for Dunki, which is directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles. If you are also super-excited for Dunki's release, stay tuned to this space for all the live updates related to the film.

