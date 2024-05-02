PM Modi meets Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji: Who is he? Know everything about him

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi meets Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon former cricketer Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, amid his hectic election campaign, in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote that he had a wonderful interaction with him adding meeting him is always a delight.

"Upon reaching Jamnagar, went to the residence of Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji and had a wonderful interaction with him. Meeting him is always a delight. His warmth and wisdom are exemplary," PM Modi wrote on X.

Who is Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji?

Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar. Shatrusalyasinhji had served as the head of the Saurashtra Cricket Association after he had retired from active sports.

Shatrusalyasinhji made his cricket debut in 1958-59 when he played for Saurashtra against Bombay. He played three matches in 1959–60, four in 1961–62, and four in 1962–63.

In 1966-67, Shatrusalyasinhji represented Saurashtra as its captain as it was his final season in the Ranji Trophy.

In the same year, Shatrusalyasinhji captained Indian Starlets and guided it to the finals of the Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup Tournament. Shatrusalyasinhji was also picked for the West Zone to play against West Indies.

Shatrusalyasinhji as last Maharaja of Jamnagar

Shatrusalyasinhji is the last Maharaja of Jamnagar earlier Nawanagar. The Maharaja in Jamnagar is referred to as Jam Saheb, who resort from the Jam Jadeja clan of the Rajputs.

He married a member of the Nepalese royal family and succeeded to the title of Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar in February 1966 on the death of his father.

When the Twenty-sixth Amendment to the Constitution of India was passed in 1971, abolishing princely privy purses and entitlements, he became H H Jam Saheb Sri Shatrusalyasinhji.

