'May God give long life to Salman': Rajat Sharma sends special wishes to Salman Khan on his 58th birthday

Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, December 27. Fans of the actor have been sending birthday wishes to the superstar from across the globe. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma also took to his social media accounts to send birthday wishes to the 'Dabangg' star. The senior journalist shared a picture of himself along with the Tiger 3 actor sharing the same stage together at some event. In the caption, the India TV Chairman wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend Salman Khan. All super stars have fans, but Salman has crores of supporters too. There are many who entertain but there is no philanthropist like Salman. Everyone respects their parents, but we can see fewer examples like Salman. May God give long life to Salman. Keep him happy."

Along with the beautiful caption, India TV Editor-in-Chief also added few hashtags, one of them is 'Friendship Goals'.

Soon after the India TV Chairman shared the post online, netizens started flooding the comment section and wished the superstar on his special day.

On user wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhaijaan. May you always be happy and healthy always entertain people through art in your style." Another user wrote, "Happy birthday my love salman."

A third user commented, "Happy Birthday to you Salman sir."

Salman Khan in 2023

Salman Khan witnessed another wonderful year at the box office. The superstar had two big releases in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'. Both the films garnered mostly positive reviews from the audience as well as from the film critics. He was also seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'. Later, SRK also appeared in Salman and Katrina Kaif's film 'Tiger 3'.

