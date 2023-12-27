Salman Khan turns 58: A look at superstar's most-popular hairstyles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan turned 58 years today

Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, December 27. The superstar is known for his unique style statements, which are followed by millions of his fans. Be it his bracelet, his collections of denim, or his hairstyles. Over the years, the Dabangg star has been seen donning different hairstyles in his films. On the occasion of his birthday, we have listed down some of his most popular hairstyles from his films in the last two and half decades. Check them out.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's first release of 2023 as a lead was directed by Farhad Samji. In the film, the actor donned several hairstyles but the one which became the most talked about among the moviegoers was the long hair one. The song 'Naiyo Lagda' also became popular among his fans wherein he can be seen in long hairs.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Tere Naam

If you are a Salman fan, you cannot forget the hype and popularity of his different hairstyle in Tere Naam. Soon after the film was released, many youngsters were seen donning similar hairstyle in public. However, towards the end of the film, Salman's look takes a complete makeover as per the storyline but the OG one is still considered one of actor's best look in the last two decades.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan in Tere Naam

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Released in 2004, Salman Khan's look in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi can be termed one of the best looks on the list. In the film, he has a short haircut with a few hairs coming over his forehead, giving a cool look to his character. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Veer

The Anil Sharma directorial featured Salman Khan as a warrior. In the epic action drama film, he had a long hair look, which was loved by many. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan, and Zareen Khan.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan in Veer

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's latest offering Tiger 3 featured him in his most common look of recent times. Since the first installment of the Tiger franchise, Salman has had the same shortly trimmed hairstyles, which can even be seen in most of his public appearances.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman in Tiger 3

Also Read: THIS actor becomes first Bollywood star to be followed by Instagram

Latest Entertainment News