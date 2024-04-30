Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi criticises Congress's record on water supply during Maharashtra poll rally

PM Modi questioned the potential of a fragile government to foster national strength. Amidst political uncertainty, PM Modi expressed doubts about the ability of a government prone to collapse to effectively lead the nation's development.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Updated on: April 30, 2024 13:44 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses a public meeting.

During a recent poll rally in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Congress party's historical performance in addressing water supply issues. Modi asserted that despite being in power for six decades, the Congress failed to effectively address the nation's water supply challenges. He contrasted this with his administration's achievements, highlighting that his government has made significant strides in improving water supply infrastructure within just 10 years.

