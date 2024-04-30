Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi criticises Congress's record on water supply during Maharashtra poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses a public meeting.

During a recent poll rally in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Congress party's historical performance in addressing water supply issues. Modi asserted that despite being in power for six decades, the Congress failed to effectively address the nation's water supply challenges. He contrasted this with his administration's achievements, highlighting that his government has made significant strides in improving water supply infrastructure within just 10 years.