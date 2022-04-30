Eid 2022: 5 best travel destinations for family and lovers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Singapore lights up during Eid celebrations and is the perfect travel destination

Eid is a time for celebrations and spending time with the family and loved ones. Usually, on Eid, people love to travel with their partners and kids and the occasion also provides time for bonding. If you are looking to plan a short vacation on the occasion of Eid, look no further as we have got the perfect destinations where you can visit and spend the holidays.

Europe

The world's most popular travel destination, Europe is the place to be during Eid festivities. Curated European holiday packages covering Switzerland, Turkey, France and other parts of Europe were much in demand all year round.

Goa

In India, Goa is the place to be if you are looking for a short and budget-friendly holiday. It is the perfect place for love partners and newly married couples looking for a stress-busting getaway.

Dubai

Dubai is world-class tourist destination and if you are looking for a luxury holiday, then Dubai is the place to be during Eid. It is a place best suited for family vacations and even with love partners.

Maldives

If you have not been to the Maldives yet, Eid holidays may be the best time to pack your bags and head to the island nation. Enjoy a retreat in the sun, sea and sand.

Singapore

The country celebrates Eid with delicious food, lavish decorations and full enthusiasm. Singapore promises a full-fledged retreat where you can enjoy high-class dining, shopping and travel expereince.