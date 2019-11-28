Sleep Internship Offer: Nap for 9 hours, get paid ₹1 lakh

Representational Image

Toiling hard in internships is so mainstream. So much so that an Indian sleep solutions startup that produces mattresses - Wakefit.co - is offering a job that you can even do in your sleep, quite literally. The company is offering sleep internships where the candidates are required to nap for 9 hours a day for 100 days and get paid Rs 1 lakh. But how do you go about it? There's only one way - convince the startup about your true love for sleep.

Director and co-founder of Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said the company is looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives. The Sleep Internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping well, he said.

The company will monitor the sleeping pattern as the interns would be sleeping on the startup's mattress. It will also have for you counselling sessions and a sleep tracker that will monitor sleep before and after using the mattress.

The company, however, has one condition. You cannot use a laptop during work hours.

Now, once the data is shared with Wakefit.co of sleeping nine hours everyday for 100 days, the company will then offer a stipend of Rs 1 lakh.

