IIM student bags unbelievable summer internship offer. ₹4 lakh for 2 months it is

IIM student bags unbelievable summer internship offer

The Indian Institute of Management-Indore has scaled the Rs 4-lakh-mark stipend this year as it completed the summer internship placement on Thursday, while the average stipend offered is Rs 1.68 lakh for the two-month long internship, the institute said.

A spokesman of the institute said 589 students from two major courses participated in the placement process for summer internship being attended by over 160 employers. Some of the companies who came for the placement interviews include Google, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, BCG,

Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, ITC, JPMorgan Chase and PwC.

The spokesman however did not name the company that offered the Rs 4 lakh package Or the name of the student who bagged the hottest job offer.

The current batch is the largest by number (589) among all IIMs across the country, who will complete their courses in 2021 in either two-year PG management programme or the five-year integrated management programme.