Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Desi ARMY will know answer to THIS BTS question on Amitabh Bachchan's show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: The latest episode of the reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan turned out to be exciting for the fans of the K-pop band BTS as a question related to them was asked. On Thursday night’s episode, Big B was seen putting forward a question about the BTS for the prize amount of Rs 5000. The contestant was quick to answer the question as they also shared their love for the K-pop sensation group that enjoys a massive global fan-following.

KBC 14 asks question about BTS

A video has been going viral on social media that showed Big B asking the contestant on the hot seat a question about BTS. The question posed to the contestant for Rs 5000 was: The band BTS, having Jin, Suga, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country? The options were A. South Korea B. Iran C. Sri Lanka and D. Mongolia. The contestant took very less time to answer the question. This question has excited a lot of the fans on social media as the particular clip from KBC 14 continues to go viral.

Netizens react to BTS question on KBC 14

BTS fans, known as the ARMY, were left excited beyond expression after Big B asked a question about the band on the show. Reacting to it, one social media user said, "BTS ARE REALLY THE HOUSEHOLD NAME the way i jumped from my sofa and filmed this (sic)." Another one said, "Imagine kbc but all the questions are bangtan related (sic)." A third fan of BTS wrote, "And the fact that this was asked on 'easy' level question indicates that bts are so famous that its very common to know answer to such question (sic)."

