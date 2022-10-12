Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot disrespects doctor, asks about his qualification; netizens say 'learn from Abdu'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALINBHANOT Shalin Bhanot has been grabbing attention inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has upset the fans of the show after a video of him seemingly disrespecting a doctor sent inside the house for a checkup has gone viral In the short clip, Shalin walked up to the medico and pointed his finger at him, began questioning him about his qualification. He added that he was not 'qualified' enough to treat him and asked for another person. The way Shalin spoke to the attendant has been disliked by many.

Shalin Bhanot's behaviour upsets netizens

The video of Shalin speaking in a 'rude' manner to a doctor sent inside the BB house was shared online by the show's fans. He entered the special room, pointed his finger towards the person and said, "You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment". The doctor tried to calm down Shalin but he questiond the doctor's qualifications. He further said, "Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications." Shalin doesn't let the doctor check up on him and left the medical room in anger.

Read: Disha Vakani's brother REACTS after reports of TMKOC's Dayaben having throat cancer surface

Netizens react to Shalin Bhanot's video

Social media users and fans were upset with the way Shalin treated the doctor. Raecting to the video, one social media user said, "Who gave him authority or right to ask about degree to a doctor (sic). Another commented, "y doing this he is disrespecting all doctors in this country (sic)."

Read: DCW chief writes to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, seeks filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from Bigg Boss

Shalin loses cool during task

Earlier this week, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were seen engaging in a heated argument during a captaincy task. Archana complained that Shalin misbehaved and pushed her, so she demanded his eviction from the house. After deliberation, Bigg Boss found Shalin to be guilty and nominated him for two straight weeks. He cannot become the captain of the house as well.

Latest Entertainment News