Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi expecting second child? Here's what actor has to say

Mohit Malik is one of the most prominent celebrities in Telly Town today. The actor rose to prominence with his roles in serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Over the years, the actor has garnered unparalleled fame and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is married to Aditi Shirwaikar, and they are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The pair has a child together, a baby boy named Ekbir. Now, there are rumours doing the rounds that they are expecting a second child.

On Tuesday, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame took to his social media and finally reacted to rumours circulating around his second child. The actor dismissed all the rumours and requested people to refrain from believing such news. His post read, "There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi expecting our second child which is not true! So guys, I would request you'll to refrain from believing such news please."

The actor is an avid social media user. He often takes to social media and shares pictures and videos with his wife and son. Their adorable family time videos receive a lot of love.

For the unversed, Mohit and Aditi struck cupid on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. In July 2010, the couple got engaged, and they tied the knot in December of the same year in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. The pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 27, 2021. They named him Ekbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit recently starred in the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The actor emerged as the second runner-up in the show. Now, the actor will be seen in the Sony LIV's web series, 'Chamak' which is helmed by Rohit Jugraj.

