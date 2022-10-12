Disha Vakani's brother REACTS after reports of TMKOC's Dayaben having throat cancer surface

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAVAKANI_OFFICIAL17 Disha Vakani featured as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani, who rose to fame after playing the role of Dayaben in the long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in news for reportedly suffering from throat cancer. Some media reports claimed that Disha is suffering from throat cancer for using a peculiar voice as the 'Dayaben' character. Now, her brother Mayur Vakani, who features as Sundar Lal on the show, has shot down media reports that claim that Disha has throat cancer. He further said that she is hale and hearty.

Rumours about Disha Vakani's health surface

Disha Vakani is reported to be suffering from throat cancer, media reports said citing an interview given by the actress back in 2010. In that year, Disha had spoken about the problems she faced due to the distinct voice of her character Dayaben. Now, such media reports have been circulating creating a cause of worry for the fans.

What Mayur Vakani said about Disha Vakani

Mayur Vaknai has dismissed all reports that claimed Disha has throat cancer. He told ETimes, ""Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

TMKOC cast member reveals truth about Disha's health

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also clarified on Disha's health rumours. She said, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."

