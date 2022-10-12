Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore recreates iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sharmila Tagore joins Indian Idol season 13

The legendary actor Sharmila Tagore will be appearing in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol season 13. She will be seen recreating her iconic song Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene. As contestant, Rishi Singh sang the film's hit song Mere Sapno Ki Rani, the actor re-enacted the scene with him and host Aditya Narayan on stage. The veteran actress will be accompanied by another legendary diva, Tanuja. Sharmila Tagore appreciated Rishi Singh by saying pura 'Hindustan is proud of you'.

In the clip, the judges of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya welcomed Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja. Then, Rishi Singh sang Mere Sapno Ki Rani and recreated the iconic scene of the song with Sharmila and Aditya Narayan. The veteran actor used the same book that she did in the film--When Eight Bells Toll by Alistair MacLean--as she posed in a mock train carriage while Rishi and Aditya filled in for Rajesh Khanna and Sujit.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Two evergreen beauty from Bengal.” Another fan commented, “Wow..so good” (heart emoji). Another fan wrote, “you rock Rishi.” Many fans commented that Sharmila still looked as beautiful as in the original song. “Over 50 years have passed since the film but she looks as pretty and graceful as ever”.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani is a famous song from Aradhana featuring late superstar Rajesh Khanna and Sujit Kumar apart from Sharmila. The song was famously filmed on the toy train in Darjeeling while Rajesh and Sujit's characters followed it around in a jeep.

Indian Idol season 13 is a much-loved singing reality show which is currently judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan. The show, which is in its thirteen season right now, airs on Sony entertainment television on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: New love story blossoming in BB16? Shalin Bhanot confesses love for Tina Datta

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot disrespects doctor, asks about his qualification; netizens say 'learn from Abdu'

Latest Entertainment News