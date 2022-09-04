Sunday, September 04, 2022
     
Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for box office failures, says he 'cast evil eye' on his money, films

In his hilarious style, Kapil Sharma welcomes Akshay Kumar saying how he is looking young with every passing year to which Khiladi Kumar responds that he keeps an evil eye on everything and because of him his movies are not working at the box office.

Published on: September 04, 2022 14:47 IST
Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma
Image Source : SONY TV Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma

As the popular comedy-based reality series 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is back with a new season and many fresh faces, the first episode welcomes Bollywood star Akshay Kumar along with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, producer Jackky Bhagnani and Chandrachur Singh. It will also be the reunion for Kapil and Sargun on the show as she also appeared on it in a guest role in 2016.

In his hilarious style, the latest promo shows Kapil welcomes the guests and asks Akshay how he is looking young with every passing year to which Khiladi Kumar responds that he keeps an evil eye on everything and because of him his movies are not working at the box office.

"Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai, sab cheezo pe. Dekho, meri filmon pe, paison pe nazar daal di. Ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi."(This man had an evil eye on everything from my money to films and see now none of my movies are working).

Kapil introduced his family on the show with new contestants including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar.

Later, comedian Kiku Sharda entered as laundry waali Gudiya and asks Akshay to apologise to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, saying he took his clothes for washing and got delayed due to which he got himself clicked without them.

Kiku hinted towards Ranveer's recent nude photo shoot.

He said: "Unka kapda bhi hum hi dhote hain. Aur ek din kapda pohochane mein thoda sa late ho gaye, koi aake unka bina kapde ka photo le liye. (I wash his clothes. One day, I got a little late in getting them across to him, and that was when somebody came and took his photos without clothes)."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to start from September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

