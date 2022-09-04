After Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's kissing video went viral, actor posts 'moment that broke the Internet'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN KUNDRRA Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Paraksh's kissing video went viral on social media. TejRan fans had a gushing moment when the two actors were seen sharing a kiss in the most adorable way. Days after the video took social media by storm, actor Karan Kundrra took to his verified Instagram account to post some photos of the 'moment that broke the Internet'.

Karan shared a series of pics in which he and Tejasswi are seen crossing each other on the elevator moving in opposite directions. The actors grab the opportunity and lock lips for a moment. "The moment that broke the Internet.. style: @kmundhe4442 outfit: @bharat_reshma pic: @shivamduaphotography," Karan captioned the pictures.

For the unversed, last week television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi's video went viral on social media. In the recent video the 'Bigg Boss' couple is seen filming a breathtaking moment. The couple could be seen standing on a moving elevator and adorably kissing each other as they come close to each other on the opposite sides.

In the viral video, Karan looks dapper in a brown blazer, whereas Tejasswi could be seen raising the glam quotient in a hot orange two-piece outfit. Ever since the short clip was released on social media, fans can't stop gushing over the cute couple and are currently showering love on them.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on 'Bigg 15'. Karan became the second runner-up, and actor Tejasswi Prakash won the season. Popularly called 'TejRan', Karan and Tejasswi make regular public appearances together, sending out couple goals.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi have collaborated for two music videos, 'Baarish Aayi Hai' and 'Rula Deti Hai' after 'Bigg Boss'. Undoubtedly, It's always a delight for the fans to catch a glimpse of TejRan's PDA-filled moments and the couple frequently share their cute photos and videos on social media which gather all the eyeballs.

On the work front, Tejasswi can be currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's much popular show 'Naagin 6' alongside Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal.

