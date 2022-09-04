BTS: Videos of Jin, Suga, JHope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook wearing traditional Korean hanbok go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DEARMOON246 BTS members

BTS ARMY was elated to see their favourite K-pop stars -- Jin, Suga, JHope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook -- wearing traditional Korean hanbok. The Korean boyband, who recently shot for their merchandise Dalmajung was seen wearing traditional Korean hanbok for the fresh batch. Big Hit Entertainment, the band's management firm shared concept videos and photos of each BTS member from their shoot.

Apart from posting Instagram Reels, a trailer video of the septet was also posted on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel. What also caught everybody's attention was how RM (Kim Namjoon) and V aka Kim Taehyung were seen barefoot during the shoot. Take a look at the videos.

Fans too flooded social media HD BTS wallpaper of the band and each member.

Meanwhile, Korean pop band BTS have confirmed that they will perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. According to Fox News, the 'Yet To Come' concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

Big Hit Music, the event's organiser, predicted that 100,000 people would attend the live performance. At the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, people will attend a live broadcast called LIVE PLAY. There will be live streaming of the show on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now as well.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan, Korea. It wil begin with the concert. "We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid but also promote the lovely nature and culture of the Republic of Korea abroad," BTS declared during the ambassador appointment ceremony last month.

BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.

