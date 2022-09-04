Superstar Singer 2 Winner: Mohammad Faiz from Arunita Kanjilal's team wins; Mani is 1st runner up

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Superstar Singer 2 Winner: Mohammad Faiz with Arunita Kanjilal

Superstar Singer 2 Winner: Mohammad Faiz from Arunita Kanjilal's team win the show with flying colours. The 14-year-old from Jodhpur was competing against Mani from Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Aryananda R Babu and Rituraj from Kerala. After giving a tough competition to the finalist, Mohammad Faiz was crowned as the Singing Ka Kal in Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

Who is the winner of Superstar Singer 2?

‘The Grand Finale’ of Superstar Singer 2 was a musical extravaganza that took viewers through a beautiful celebration of music with an extraordinary showcase of India’s young singing prodigies. As the entire country waited in anticipation to know who from amongst the TOP 6 finalists will be the winner, Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur was declared the second season's winner and lifted the coveted Superstar Singer 2 trophy.

Aptly titled as the ‘Future Voice of Romance’ by Akshay Kumar and other B-town celebrities, Mohammad Faiz brought alive his passion for music on stage through his mesmerizing performances. With his first performance on the song ‘Khamoshiyan’ in the audition round, 14-year-old Faiz found a special place in the hearts of the judges and audience alike. From there on there was no looking back for Faiz has he wowed the judges, audience and all the celebrity guest with his magical voice. He was given the title of ‘India’s young singing sensation’ by judge Himesh Reshammiya who also gave him an opportunity with his first ever singing break - Merre Liye. Not only this, but memorable moments were when eminent personalities expressed their wish of getting Faiz to sing and work for them one day as a playback singer. With so much love and luck coming his way, especially from his fans ‘FAIZians’, Mohd Faiz surely made a special mark with his talent and won hearts!

Superstar Singer 2 Top 3 Winners

While Mohammad Faiz was declared as the winner, Mani from Dharamkot was announced as the runner-up and Mohali's Sayisha Gupta was declared as the second runner-up. Check out Superstar Singer 2 Finalist list here:

Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur -- Winner Mani from Dharamkot -- Runner-up Sayisha Gupta from Mohali -- Second Runner-up Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal -- Finalist Aryananda R Babu from Kerala -- Finalist Rituraj from Kerala -- Finalist

What did Mohammad Faiz win?

Along with the trophy, 14-year-old Mohammad Faiz was also awarded with a cheque of INR 15 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television. Also, each one of the top 6 finalist who have charmed their way into the audience’s hearts through the entire season received a one-year subscription from BYJU’s classes followed by a one-year supply of cheese from Go Cheese respectively.

On winning the show, Mohammad Faiz, Winner of Superstar Singer 2 said, "Being on Superstar Singer 2 is an achievement by itself. When I gave the auditions, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I will not only be in the TOP 6 but also win the coveted trophy. I am unable to describe this feeling in words, it’s so surreal. It still feels like a dream to me. I would like to thank all the viewers and my fans i.e., Faizians who have showered me with so much of love and votes. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has made my journey on Superstar Singer 2 truly special, especially all the judges and my captain Arunita di, who has been my pillar of strength, believed in me and guided me to make this dream of mine come true. The show has been an enriching experience throughout and has given me friendships that I will treasure forever. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent."

Arunita Kanjilal, Captain on Superstar Singer 2, who mentored Mohammad Faiz too shared her excitement saying, "Superstar Singer 2 has been the most wonderful experiences of my life that I will cherish forever. Not only did I get to guide some of the most talented young kids as a captain but also got to learn so much from them. I am truly grateful for this journey. Also, I am extremely elated to see our Rockstar Faiz lift the trophy and be crowned as the winner of Superstar Singer 2. This is a huge honour for both of us. I am also very grateful to everyone who has supported and showered their love on Faiz; making him win the coveted title of this season’s ‘Singing Ka Kal.’ I am super proud of Faiz and all the other contestants who have amazed everybody with their melodious voices. I wish all of them lots of love, luck and prosperity for a brighter future."

