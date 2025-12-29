India successfully conducts maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket | Video Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and other stakeholders on this achievement. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned.

Balasore (Odisha):

The maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) was successfully conducted on Monday (December 29) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur town in the Balasore district of Odisha, marking a major milestone in India’s precision strike and long-range artillery capability.

The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned. The LRGR impacted the target with textbook precision.

All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. This rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat.

The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof and Experimental Establishment. The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher.

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other stakeholders on this achievement. He stated that the successful design and development of long-range guided rockets will boost the capabilities of the Armed Forces, terming it as a game-changer.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, witnessed the trial and congratulated all the teams for accomplishing the mission objectives.

Govt clears massive Rs 79,000 crore defence buys

Earlier in the day, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Singh, has approved a major round of military procurements worth about Rs 79,000 crore. The meeting held on December 29, 2025, cleared the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a wide range of systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force, marking a significant boost to India's defence preparedness.

For the Indian Army, the council sanctioned procurement of Loiter Munition Systems, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka system, and the upgraded Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk II. The Loiter Munition will enable precision strikes on tactical targets, while the lightweight radars will strengthen detection of small and low-flying unmanned aerial systems. The enhanced range rockets will sharpen the Pinaka's accuracy for high-value targets, and the improved drone detection system will secure critical assets in tactical zones and in the hinterland.

The Indian Navy received approval for Bollard Pull Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios, Manpack, and leasing of High Altitude Long Range Remotely Piloted Aircraft System. The BP Tugs will support ships and submarines during berthing and manoeuvring inside restricted waters. The HF SDR is expected to improve long-range secured communication during boarding and landing missions. The HALE RPAS will provide persistent surveillance and strengthen maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

For the Indian Air Force, the council cleared procurement of the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk II missiles, Full Mission Simulator, and SPICE 1000 Long Range Guidance Kits. The automatic recording system will address safety gaps by generating high-definition all-weather recordings of take-offs and landings. The Astra Mk II missile will extend engagement range against adversary aircraft. The Full Mission Simulator for the Tejas fighter will improve pilot training in a safe and economical manner, while the SPICE 1000 kit will expand long-range precision strike options.

