Govt clears massive Rs 79,000 crore defence buys to boost Army, Navy and Air Force capabilities The Defence Acquisition Council has approved major military proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore, covering cutting-edge systems for all three services. The move boosts strike power, surveillance capability and training infrastructure for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a major round of military procurements worth about Rs 79,000 crore. The meeting held on December 29, 2025, cleared the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a wide range of systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force, marking a significant boost to India's defence preparedness.

Indian Army to get new strike and surveillance systems

For the Indian Army, the council sanctioned procurement of Loiter Munition Systems, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka system and the upgraded Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk II. The Loiter Munition will enable precision strikes on tactical targets, while the lightweight radars will strengthen detection of small and low-flying unmanned aerial systems. The enhanced range rockets will sharpen the Pinaka's accuracy for high-value targets and the improved drone detection system will secure critical assets in tactical zones and in the hinterland.

Indian Navy gains key maritime support assets

The Indian Navy received approval for Bollard Pull Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios Manpack and leasing of High Altitude Long Range Remotely Piloted Aircraft System. The BP Tugs will support ships and submarines during berthing and manoeuvring inside restricted waters. The HF SDR is expected to improve long-range secured communication during boarding and landing missions. The HALE RPAS will provide persistent surveillance and strengthen maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Air Force to enhance combat and training capabilities

For the Indian Air Force, the council cleared procurement of the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk II missiles, Full Mission Simulator and SPICE 1000 Long Range Guidance Kits. The automatic recording system will address safety gaps by generating high-definition all-weather recordings of take-offs and landings. The Astra Mk II missile will extend engagement range against adversary aircraft. The Full Mission Simulator for the Tejas fighter will improve pilot training in a safe and economical manner, while the SPICE 1000 kit will expand long-range precision strike options.

