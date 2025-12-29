INSV Kaundinya embarks on maiden sail to Oman; PM Modi sends best wishes to crew | Video The vessel was formally flagged off on Monday by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice -Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at Porbandar, in the presence of the Oman Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

Porbandar:

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, on Monday embarked on her maiden overseas voyage from Gujarat's Porbandar to Oman's Muscat. This historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage.

The vessel was formally flagged off on Monday by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice -Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at Porbandar, in the presence of the Oman Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

PM Modi greets crew of engineless ship INSV Kaundinya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya, the Navy's engineless vessel built using the ancient stitched-ship technique, as it set sail for the shores of Oman from Porbandar in Gujarat to re-trace historic maritime routes.

"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman... My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions, Modi said. "I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life," the prime minister said.

Notably, the Indian Navy had formally inducted and named the vessel as Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya at a ceremonial event held at the Karwar naval base on May 21, in the presence of Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

All about INSV Kaundinya

INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries. Inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence, the vessel represents India's rich legacy of indigenous shipbuilding, seamanship, and oceanic navigation.

Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship, and modern naval expertise, the defence ministry said.

Unlike contemporary vessels, INSV Kaudinya's wooden planks are stitched together using coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins, reflecting a shipbuilding tradition once prevalent along India's coasts and across the Indian Ocean.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India's historic role as a maritime nation.

The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean.

The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have linked the two maritime nations for centuries. The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.

Through this expedition, the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation, and regional cooperation. INSV Kaundinya's voyage stands as a testament to India's civilisational maritime outlook and its role as a responsible and culturally rooted maritime nation in the Indian Ocean Region.

Commander Vikas Sheoran will skipper the vessel, while Commander Y Hemant Kumar, who has been associated with the project since its conceptualisation, will serve as the Officer-in-Charge of the expedition. The crew comprises four officers and thirteen naval sailors.

