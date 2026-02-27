Earthquake in Kolkata today: Tremors felt as 5.4 magnitude quake jolts West Bengal, epicenter in Bangladesh

New Delhi:

A strong earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Kolkata on Friday, with tremors felt in the city and other parts of the state, authorities said. The epicenter of the quake is reported to be in Bangladesh. The earthquake reportedly hit at around 1.22 pm in the West Benal capital.

Several people took to social media to share that they felt tremors and saw fans and other things shaking in their houses. No casualties or loss of property have been reported so far.

This is the second time an earthquake has struck Kolkata this month. On February 3, the city was jolted by a mild earthquake. At the time, tremors were felt across Kolkata and in other parts of West Bengal. The epicenter was reported to be in Myanmar, officials said.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of neighbouring states and in Bangladesh. According to EMSC data, the earthquake struck about 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. Tremors were felt across parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, as well as in neighbouring Bangladesh. The German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, or 6.21 miles.

Safety tips to follow when an earthquake occurs

During an earthquake

• Drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on until the shaking stops.

• Protect your head and neck with your arms if no shelter is available.

• Stay indoors if you are inside; do not run outside during shaking.

• Keep away from windows, glass, mirrors and heavy objects that could fall.

• If you are outdoors, move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights and utility wires.

• If you are driving, stop safely away from bridges, flyovers and buildings, and remain inside the vehicle.

After an earthquake

• Check yourself and others for injuries and provide first aid if needed.

• Expect aftershocks and move to a safer place if your building is damaged.

• Turn off gas and electricity if you suspect leaks or damage.

• Avoid entering damaged buildings.

• Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services.

