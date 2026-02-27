Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after court clears him in Delhi liquor policy case, says he is 'kattar imaandaar'.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic courtroom finale on Friday (February 27), former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was discharged by the Rouse Avenue Court in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case, prompting an emotional breakdown where he tearfully declared himself "kattar imaandar" (staunchly honest) and unleashed a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Surrounded by supporters, Kejriwal's voice cracked as he proclaimed the ruling a triumph of truth and the Indian justice system, accusing the BJP leadership of orchestrating a malicious conspiracy against him. "Accused ko discharge kar diya, stay ki jeet hui! We have trust in bharat nyay pranali. Satya ki jeet hui, Bhagwan hamare saath hain," he exclaimed, referencing the six months he spent in jail as a sitting CM and Manish Sisodia's prolonged detention in what he called a "fake case." The emotional outpouring marked a stunning reversal for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who had faced relentless scrutiny over the now-scrapped policy.

Court delivers crushing blow to CBI's conspiracy claims

The Rouse Avenue Court discharged both Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, dismantling the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) narrative of a grand conspiracy. The judge ruled that the alleged central roles could not be substantiated, with allegations "failing judicial scrutiny" and revealing "no criminal intent" from Sisodia. The court further dismissed the conspiracy theory as unsustainable "against one constitutional authority," effectively clearing the duo of charges stemming from the 2022 excise policy overhaul. This verdict came after the CBI filed its initial chargesheet in 2022, followed by multiple supplements alleging a "south lobby" paid Rs 100 crore to sway the policy in their favor, claims now rejected as the case against 23 accused, including BRS leader K Kavitha, proceeds without Kejriwal and Sisodia at the center.

Kejriwal's emotional outburst and Modi attack

Visibly overwhelmed, Kejriwal broke down in tears outside the court, his voice trembling as he credited divine intervention and the judiciary's integrity. "Modi and Shah ne shadyantra racha mere khilaf," he charged, alleging political vendetta for jailing him as a sitting chief minister for six months and keeping Sisodia behind bars on fabricated grounds. "Kejriwal kattar imaandar hai- court ne bola hai aaj mujhe!" he asserted triumphantly, framing the discharge as divine justice. His family echoed the sentiment, with wife Sunita Kejriwal posting, "In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti. Truth always prevails." The raw emotion galvanized AAP supporters, who erupted in cheers, viewing it as vindication after years of legal battles.

Legal arguments that sealed the victory

The defense, led by senior advocate N Hariharan for Kejriwal, masterfully argued there was no incriminating evidence tying the AAP leader to any wrongdoing. Hariharan highlighted that Kejriwal wasn't named in the first three chargesheets, only appearing in the fourth as a repackaged allegation tied to his official duties as CM. He challenged the CBI's reliance on approver statements like Raghav Magunta's and questioned ongoing probes. Conversely, the CBI, represented by Additional Solicitor General D P Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, pushed for a trial to test evidence in full, insisting criminal conspiracy warranted charges against all 23 accused. The court's rejection underscored flaws in the prosecution's case, paving the way for Kejriwal's political resurgence.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha cleared of all charges in Delhi excise policy case