Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha cleared of all charges in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi:

In a major verdict, Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Telangana MLC K. Kavitha, and all 23 accused have been cleared of charges in the Delhi excise policy case investigated by the CBI. The Rouse Avenue Court ruled that there was “no evidence” of criminal conspiracy or wrongdoing in the formulation of the excise policy.

What did the court say?

Special Judge Jitendra Singh acquitted Kejriwal, who was named accused number 18, along with Sisodia and others. The court observed that the allegations lacked merit and no criminal intent could be established. "There was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy," the judge said.

The court sharply raps the CBI for implicating the leaders without any material evidence. The voluminous chargesheet, the judge noted, contained many lacunae and was not supported by witness statements. The court also said the CBI failed to make out a prima facie case against Sisodia and that Kejriwal was implicated without any cogent material.

The judge refused to frame charges against any of the 23 accused, effectively discharging everyone in the case. The verdict is a major relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, who had faced intense scrutiny over the alleged liquor policy scam.

Judge Singh says that the CBI tried to construct a narrative of conspiracy but the prosecution's theory is mere conjecture.

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after court verdict

Arvind Kejriwal became emotional while speaking to the media after the court verdict in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Speaking after the verdict, he said, "I am not corrupt. The court has said that Manish Sisodia and I are honest." The moment reflected the relief and vindication felt by Kejriwal and the party leadership after the long legal battle.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also took to X after the court's verdict and wrote, "Sach ki humesha jeet hogi."