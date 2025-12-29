Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence, says Russian foreign minister

Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence, says Russian foreign minister

Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence, says Russian foreign minister

Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence
Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence Image Source : AP
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence, says Russian foreign minister

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Russia Ukraine Putin
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\