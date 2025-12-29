India rejects Pakistan's comments on minorities in India, says 'your abysmal record speaks for itself' The MEA said Pakistan’s “horrific and systemic victimisation” of minorities belonging to different faiths is a well-established fact recognised globally adding that no amount of finger-pointing by Pakistan would distract from or conceal the reality of its internal situation.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly rejected remarks made by the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on incidents in India, calling them baseless and hypocritical. India said Pakistan has no moral standing to comment on the treatment of minorities, given its own poor record on the issue. In a sharp statement, the MEA said Pakistan’s “horrific and systemic victimisation” of minorities belonging to different faiths is a well-established fact recognised globally.

The MEA further stated that no amount of finger-pointing by Pakistan would distract from or conceal the reality of its internal situation. “We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself,” the spokesperson said.

What did Pakistan say?

MEA’s sharp retort comes after Pakistan had urged the international community to take note of attacks during Christmas celebrations and ongoing violence targeting Muslims in India, calling for measures to safeguard the rights of vulnerable groups. This statement was made by Tahir Andrabi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to media queries about the recent incidents. Andrabi described the mistreatment of minorities in India as deeply troubling.

India has repeatedly emphasised that Pakistan should focus on rectifying its own human rights record concerning minorities rather than leveling baseless accusations at other countries.