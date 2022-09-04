Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan pull their guns out promising a gruesome Bollywood film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have raised the stakes with their recent performances. While Hrithik managed to impress the audience with War and Super 30, Saif made sure to leave a mark with his web show Taandav. Now, when the two Bollywood stars are coming in Vikram Vedha, their fans are anticipating it to be an intriguing watch. The chatter about the increased after the release of its teaser.

Ever since the audience is eagerly waiting to see the next glimpse of the film. The makers have finally released the new poster bringing both the leads in a never seen before avatars. So, for all the fans of Vikram Vedha wanting to know when the makers of the film will drop the much awaited trailer of the film, the day is 8th September on Thursday.

The new poster of Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial Vikram Vedha brings Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together in the same frame for the first time. Moreover, the poster speaks a lot about the bang-on action that the audience is going to encounter on the screen as Hrithik can be seen in a sliding position holding a gun, and Saif on the other hand carries his aura of a cop with his killer expressions in a shooting position. The poster also reveals the release date of its trailer that the audience is eagerly waiting to see.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

The film is a Hindi remake of Tamil film of the same name. Starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, it was a massive hit in 2017.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

