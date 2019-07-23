Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update July 22, 2019: Good news for Nattu Kaka and Bagha's fans

The latest episode of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began with a recap of the previous happenings. Jethalal gets to know that it was Nattu Kaka himself who broke the TV on purpose so that he gets fired from the job. Jethalal tells him that his purpose made a loss of 20 thousand to which Kaka replies that money and affection do not have any comparison. Bagha is called in the store and Jethalal makes them hear the recording of what everyone said about each other to him later which Bagha apologizes to Nattu kaka.

Soon Bawari, who was on her way to the store hears the conversation discreetly. Even Nattu Kakak asks for an apology to Bagha and told him that he would never scold him again. Jethalal makes him understand that if he does the same, Bagha won’t be able to concentrate on work. Jethalal informs everyone that he hasn’t terminated everyone because they are like a family during when Bawari intervenes and says that the family was about to break.

After the fight is over, Jethalal asks both of them to prepare a stock report and accounts for Ramson company's which they present it happily without any discrepancy. Everyone gets back to work while Bawari prepares food and tea. The employee of Ramson’s company makes a visit the next day and gets very impressed with Bagha’s work. Not only this, he even extends the agency of the company from three to five years.

Everyone is happy and dances with joy. Jethalal gets back home to inform Bapuji about the extension and get sweets for him and Tappu. Bapuji teaches that sometimes the fights make relationship stronger after which he tells everyone to focus on work and studies and not on fights. He even asks Jethalal to take care of his health and prays that Nattu Kaka and Bagha never have a conflict again in future.

