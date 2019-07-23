MTV Splitsvilla 12 Contestant List: Know who will be part of Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha’s show

MTV has some of the most interesting reality shows like Roadies Real Heroes, Splitsvilla, Ace Of Space, Love School, Dating In The Dark, etc. But amongst the dating reality shows no one has beaten the popularity of Sunny Leone’s show which is soon going to hit the small screens yet again with a new season Splitsvilla 12. It happens to be the first dating show on Television which began after the success of Roadies. The show till the seventh season was hosted by Nikhil Chinapa later which Rannvijay Singha stepped into his shoes. The show has always captured everyone’s attention because of the various twists and turns that take place.

Splitsvilla 13 was announced sometime back when Sunny shared a TikTok video with the entire cast of the show on the popular Punjabi track 'Gaddi Moudan Ge' from the movie Dharti having Ranvijay, Jimmy Shergill and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles. The video also had Sunny’s twins Noah and Asher. Have a look:

Post that, she has been sharing some sizzling pictures from the sets of the show that increased the excitement of the fans who wanted to know more about the season. Splitsvilla is famous because of its spicy contestants who participate in order to find love for themselves and create a bond. There are tasks to judge a couple’s compatibility and loyalty which is crucial for staying in the villa for long.

Talking about this season of the show, there were reports that it will be bigger and better. Every year the makers work hard to form the contestant list so that the controversies in the show are exciting and spicy. And now it seems as if the contestant list is finally out for the twelfth season. Have a look at the confirmed participants for the show:

Pranav Bharadwaj

Sambhav Baid

Sambhav

Ankush Kalyan

Bhavin Bhanushali

Bhavin

Bhavya Singh

Bhavya

Arshiya

Arshiya

There were also reports of others like Roadies Real Heroes fame Ashish Bhatia, Pulkit Kapoor, Piyush Sharma, Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, Soundarya Thakur, etc joining the show. However, no official confirmation about them has been given by the makers yet.

