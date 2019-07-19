Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestant List: Meet celebrities who will face their fear on Rohit Shetty’s show

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be returning on the small screens, the shooting of which will begin in a few weeks in Bulgaria. The previous season of the show was a hit and therefore the makers doing their best to bring in some exciting celebrities this time too. The show will however AIR after the end of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. There are various names of celebrities doing rounds who might be a part of the show.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, the trophy of the previous season was lifted by choreographer Punit Pathak who defeated Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit in the finale. The show created history by remaining on the top of the BARC TRP charts week after week. It had celebrities like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Zain Imam, etc.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant list, amongst a lot of names only Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have hinted about their participation. Karan in his recent Instagram picture wrote, “Don’t judge by the colour of the Dadhi, Kyuki hum hai #KhatronKeKhiladi.” While Adaa in an interview opened up about her participation and said, "Yes, I am participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. It is my first ever reality show. I want to challenge myself. Everyone thinks I am too fragile so I intend to test my limits."

Rohit Shetty as host

Not only this, there are also reports of popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa participating in the reality show this time. A closed source told Indian Express, “The makers are currently in the final stage of casting. The popularity of the show in the last few seasons has increased the expectations in terms of contestants. The makers want an interesting bag of contestants from all fields for the show. Malishka is not only fun and entertaining but she could also emerge as a strong contestant. The deal is almost finalised and the channel should be making an announcement soon.”

Meanwhile, have a look at celebrities who might be seen fighting out with their fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Yuvraj Singh

Karan Patel

Adaa Khan

Karishma Tanna

Kavita Kaushik

Pooja Banerjee

Balraj Sayal

Dharmesh Yelende

Amruta Khanvilker

Krystle D’souza

Shaan

Tejaswi Prakash

