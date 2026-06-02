Maharashtra MLC polls: Rebel candidates complicate alliances as Mahayuti, MVA battle for dominance

Mumbai:

On the eve of nominations for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, both the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demonstrated strong political mobilisation as candidates formally filed their papers. With 17 seats in contention, all major parties have pushed their organisational machinery into high gear, signalling a fiercely competitive contest ahead.

However, beyond the official candidates, the election landscape is being increasingly shaped by rebel contenders - many of whom have emerged from within the ruling alliances themselves, posing a serious challenge to party discipline and electoral arithmetic.

Unrest in Mahayuti

The Mahayuti alliance - comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP factions - has fielded candidates for all 17 seats. Yet, the alliance appears to be struggling the most with internal dissent, particularly from those denied official tickets.

In Sambhajinagar-Jalna, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Abdul Sattar openly expressed dissatisfaction after the seat allocation went in the BJP's favour. In a significant political move, he fielded his son Sameer Sattar as a rebel candidate, escalating tensions within the alliance.

In Raigad, NCP candidate Aniket Tatkare faces rebellion from Mahendra Dalvi's daughter, Juilee Dalvi, further complicating the party's prospects.

Yavatmal has turned into another hotspot, where Shiv Sena nominee Dushyant Chaturvedi faces dissent from the BJP's Nitin Bhutada and the NCP's Sajid Baig, both entering the fray independently.

Pune also witnessed rebellion, with BJP leader Pradeep Kand opposing NCP nominee Vikram Kakade. In Amravati, BJP's Praveen Pote faces opposition from Shiv Sena's Viplav Bajoriya.

Nashik has added another layer of complexity, with independent nominations by Gokul Gite and Ganesh Gite - both considered close to BJP minister Girish Mahajan - against Shiv Sena's Narendra Darade.

In Parbhani, NCP nominee Saida Khan is being challenged by rebels Vijay Jamkar and Sangram Jamkar, while in Nanded, BJP candidate Amarnath Rajurkar faces opposition from NCP's Praveen Patil Chikhalikar, son of a sitting legislator.

Jalgaon, too, has turned competitive, with BJP nominee Nandkishor Mahajan facing rebel bids from Shiv Sena leaders Reshma Kale and Deepak Dhande.

MVA also grapples with rebel candidates and local discontent

While the Mahayuti alliance is under pressure from internal rebellion, the Maha Vikas Aghadi - comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction - has also not been spared.

In Nanded, Congress candidate Ramdas Sumthankar faces internal opposition from Madhavgaon Jawalkar. Additionally, Krishna Ashtikar, son of Nagesh Ashtikar, has entered the race as a rebel from the UBT faction.

In Bhandara-Gondia, Congress nominee Praful Agarwal faces uncertainty as Nilesh Eshwarkar and Dilip Bansod have also filed nominations, indicating unresolved internal disagreements over ticket distribution.

Sangli has witnessed a three-way internal split, with Sharad Pawar faction candidate Balasaheb Patil challenged by Congress's Sanjay Mendhe and Mayur Patil.

Solapur has emerged as another contested zone, where Congress nominee Aditya Fatepurkar faces rebellion from Sharad Pawar faction leader Vasant Nana Deshmukh, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Nagesh Akkalkote.

Political stakes rise in Maharashtra

With both alliances fielding candidates across nearly all seats, the presence of multiple rebels threatens to fragment votes and reshape outcomes in closely contested constituencies. The high number of dissenting candidates highlights internal friction over ticket distribution and reflects underlying tensions within both alliances.

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