Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary break down, Salman Khan extends support

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 began with a bang when the producer and the host Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul introduced everyone with this season’s contestants which happened to be real-life jodis and ex-flames. The show began with a bang until a really emotional moment left everyone in tears. This was the time when Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary could not control their tears as the topic of his brother’s recent death was brought up.

Soon when the couple unmasked themselves, the host revealed to the audience that the Roadies gang-leader despite a sad incident in his family is standing on the stage. Reports claimed that he lost his brother who died because of accidental drowning at a beach in Toronto. It was Salman who supported him in his difficult time and encouraged him by saying that he needs to win the show for his brother.

ALSO READ: Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra gets jail imprisonment for 6 months

Salman said, “To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here despite your brother’s demise... I think you’re the strongest man I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother.”

Have a look at the video that will melt your heart:

ALSO READ: Roadies contestant Baseer Ali finds love again after many breakups

Previously, during an interview with Spotboye, he opened up about the whole “Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi (It has been just two month since he got married). He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon...Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend.”

Prince at wedding

He further said, “The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him ‘tu chal, main bas aata hoon’ Rupesh’s friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion ‘doob gaya, doob gaya’. He ran back inside and they couldn’t find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Here’s the first confirmed contestant for Salman Khan’s show

Talking about the couple, Prince and Yuvika got married to each other in the year 2018. They met during the reality show Bigg Boss 9. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.