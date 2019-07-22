Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra gets jail imprisonment for 6 months

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra who was currently in news for criticizing the recreated version of her Musafir song ‘Saki Saki’ has now landed into trouble. The former actress has been convicted in a cheque bouncing case and a jail term of six months has been announced by a metropolitan magistrate’s court. The complaint has been filed by a model Poonam Sethi who has accused her of not repaying a loan of 22 lakhs.

As per Mumbai Mirror reports, the actress took an amount of Rs 22 lakh from Sethi a few years back and when the time of repayment came, the cheque of Rs 2 lakhs got bounced. This is when the complaint was filed against her in the year 2013. Later she sent her a legal notice on 19 July 2013 even after which she failed to pay the amount after which a court complaint was filed on 10 October 2013.

The actress denied all such reports in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. “The case is totally false and I have been framed in the matter. During the final argument, my lawyer could not be present in the court and hence my side was not heard and the order was passed without my hearing. We will be challenging the judgement in the higher court and my lawyers are in the process of appealing,” she told Mirror

On the front, Koena has worked in other movies like “Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena” (2005) and “Apna Sapna Money Money” (2006). Talking about the new song O Saki Saki is from John Abraham's upcoming film 'Batla House' and has Nora Fatehi dancing to the tunes. Koena has previously took to her Twitter account and wrote, "My song from Musafir Saki Saki has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why Batla House, why? PS: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride."

After this, Nora in a statement to Mumbai Mirror said, "I don't think it's really criticism. Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with Dilbar and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it's for the audience to decide if they like you or not."

